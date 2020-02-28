Elton John Concert Attendee Goes Into Labor During ‘Tiny Dancer’

Elton John’s concert in Coffs Coast, New South Wales Tuesday nearly had a special guest when a woman went into labor as the legendary performer crooned his hit, “Tiny Dancer,” reports the Daily Mercury.

Wednesday, the 72-year-old singer told his audience all about what had happened the night prior, explaining to an incredulous crowd, “Last night, someone nearly gave birth at the show during ‘Tiny Dancer’.”

“They were rushed to hospital and they had a beautiful little boy, so that’s what we do to people,” he joked, adding, “So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out.”

The newspaper reported that ultimately, the baby was born healthy at Coffs Harbour Hospital, just minutes away from C.ex Coffs International Stadium, where John was performing his concert at the time.

John is back and touring after a walking pneumonia diagnosis on Feb. 16 required him to be escorted off the stage mid-show while in Auckland, New Zealand. After performing most of his set list, John was no longer able to perform, explaining the circumstances of having to cut things short later that night on Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he wrote.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more,” he continued. “I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

John’s ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was announced as the icon’s final international tour, as the singer has been open about the difficulty of traveling so much as he gets older.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,” he said in the tour announcement.

The tour will continue into 2021. Ticket information can be found here.

