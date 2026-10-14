Ella Langley Seemingly Shades a ‘The Voice’ Coach Over Taking Credit For Her Success

Ella Langley didn’t hold back after The Voice coach and former collaborator Riley Green appeared to take credit for her success.

Last month, Green invoked Langley’s name while attempting to convince singing duo Ferryn and Brinkley Wright to join his team on The Voice.

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Green and Langley collaborated on their hit tracks “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind if I Do.”

“There was a girl that reminded me a lot of y’all. I took her on tour with me. Her name’s Ella Langley. She’s doing pretty well,” Green explained to the duo after all four The Voice coaches turned their chairs.

Following his plea, the sisters chose Green as their coach.

However, Langley made her stance clear after a fan asked about Green’s comment during a recent Instagram Live.

“When Riley took credit for your success on The Voice, did that rub you the wrong way?” the fan asked.

To which she answered, “Yeah, when that man took credit? No, didn’t love that, but typical. Typical. Pretty typical.”

Along with their collaborations, Langley and Green were previously rumored to be romantically linked. However, both have continuously denied the gossip.

While appearing on Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey, Green spoke about the rumors, stating, “I’m rumored to have dated a lot of people. I kind of understand that. People always long for that Tim and Faith, Johnny and June, George and Tammy thing.”

He then pointed out, “Me and Ella have two giant songs together, and I think fans want to believe that what you’re singing about is real.”

Langley also discussed the collaboration with Green in an interview with Holler. “I’ve done a few duets at this point and some feature stuff, and really, for me, it’s the relationship, the connection,” she explained. “It’s somebody I want to create with, you know? It’s fun. That’s the whole joy of living where we live, and getting to do what we get to do, we are surrounded by people who love to do the same thing.”

She also said, “Riley being from Alabama, we grew up with a lot of the same musical influences. Our hometowns are two hours apart from each other. On ‘Don’t Mind If I Do,’ he wrote that one by himself, and he just asked for me to come in the green room and see how a female sounded on it, just for fun. Then I think they loved it the way we did it—so they kept it on there!”