EDM Producer Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Producer and DJ Jamie Roy has died at the age of 33. His family confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sept. 21. The announcement did not give a cause of death. "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."

In a follow-up post from Sept. 23, Roy's family thanked those who had expressed their support and condolences. "Myself and the family are overwhelmed with the messages of love and support from all over the world. His friends and colleagues have done him proud. Jamie Roy will be loving all the attention. Details of Jamie's funeral will be announced in due course. Thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart. He was a very much loved son and brother."

It is with much sadness that we share this message from Jamie Roy's family: "Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a... Posted by Jamie Roy on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The Dumfries, Scotland native began his DJ career in Glasgow before setting up shop in Ibiza and holding a residency at Ibiza Rocks. Since moving from Glasgow's underground scene to the White Isle, Roy became an in-demand DJ on the Ibiza circuit. In 2022, Roy played Palm Tree Festival in Croatia, DC-10, with Patrick Topping and Albania's Unum festival, reported EDMTunes. Furthermore, the producer played a range of sets in a range of European clubs this year, including Glastonbury.

Jamie has worked with labels including Repopulate Mars, Criminal Hype, Kaluki, and Under No Illusion before signing with Ultra Records in 2021 to release the much-anticipated song "Fantasy" with Huxley and DJ Rae. In the days leading up to his death, Roy celebrated the first anniversary of his most famous track, "Organ Belta," released via Patrick Topping's Trick, highlighting the single's success in an Instagram post."Well Organ Belta is one year old next week! Just had a look and it's at number 37 and still in the house charts 51 weeks later mental jumping 24 places since yesterday [mind blown emoji]," he wrote on Sept. 19.

"I'm also 46th biggest selling house artist thank you all so much big up @patricktopping @tricklabel couldn't have done it without you guys [heart emoji] organ belta 2 is coming…" He played his last set at Amnesia on Aug. 29 along with Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, DJ EZ, Huxley, Danny Howard, Ango Tamarin, Jodie Harsh, and Mark Knight, according to Mixmag. Tributes across Roy's socials have flooded in, with many fellow producers commenting on his recent post to pay their respects.

R.I.P. Jamie Roy 💔



We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning.



A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry.



Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.



Shine bright, Jamie. 💫 pic.twitter.com/nXXRTl4C2k — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) September 21, 2022

There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy.

One in 8 billion.

Lit up any room he walked into.

An incredible human.

Hard to believe it’s true.

Say it ain’t so…

💔 — Paul Woolford (@PaulWoolford) September 21, 2022