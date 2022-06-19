Drake 'Honestly, Nevermind': Fans Weigh in on the New Album

Drake surprise-released a new album on Friday, and the response from fans is beginning to take a cohesive shape on social media. The rapper and singer took yet another sharp turn in genre preference towards house music or dance music. For some, this was a bit of a stretch for Drake.

Drake's new album is called Honestly, Nevermind, and it consists of 14 songs. It finds Drake working with a wide variety of producers but unlike many rap records, it has just one feature – a verse from 21 Savage on the closing track. The album cover simply shows the title in an elaborate font displayed on a black backdrop. The album has already gotten some high praise from notable places, but it has gotten plenty of middling responses as well.

Drake himself seems to be taking the middling response in stride. A video of him speaking at the record release party seems to show him confident that fans would come to appreciate the album eventually. He said: "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!"

Some fans agree that this album may have a time and place – likely a crowded dance floor at some point this summer. Others remain dubious. Here's a look at some of the top commentary on this record so far.