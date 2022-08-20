Dr. Dre Reflects on Nearly Dying from Brain Aneurysm, Preparing 'Last Goodbyes'

Dr. Dre's is happy to be alive after suffering a brain aneurysm in Jan. 2021. The 2022 Super Bowl performer spoke publicly about the ordeal for the first time in depth in a chat with Workout the Doubt podcast, noting his prognosis was so bad that doctor's didn't think he'd survive. He says the hospital staff thought things were so bad that they invited his family to the hospital to say their "last goodbyes." The medical condition put him in the intensive care unit for two weeks. He wasn't allowed visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but says they allowed his family due to the grim outlook. "But they allowed my family to come in," he explained. "I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here."

Dre explained there was great fear he wouldn't wake up if he fell asleep. As a result, he says the hospital staff went to great lengths to ensure his safety and health. "Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests," he recalled. "Basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that s–t." Amid his recovery, he notified fans on Instagram that he was doing great and would be out of the hospital soon.

The hip-hop mogul has been dealing with lots of personal drama. After a drawn-out divorce from his ex Nicole Young, their divorce is officially finalized. Young, who was married to Dre for over 20 years, alleged years of physical, emotional, and financial abuse. She sought a settlement in the millions and contested the prenuptial agreement, alleging she signed under distress. The former couple have two adult children together. Young also claimed Dre was an alcoholic. He denied all allegations.

In the end, Young walked away with a $100 million settlement, among other material possessions awarded. The Beats by Dre founder is alleged to be worth an estimated $820 million. But Young walked away with just ⅛ of his fortune.