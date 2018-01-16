Bono Pays Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan With Cover of ‘Linger’

Following the tragic news of the death Dolores O’Riordan, her fellow Irish-born musical peer Bono took the stage to honor her with a cover of the popular Cranberries tune “Linger.”

While attending the the 60th birthday celebration of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, Bono took an opportunity to honor the fallen singer by belting out the song that became the second single off of their album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

Interestingly, Bono wasn’t the only big name on stage at the event, as actor Johnny Depp was also in attendance and played guitar while the U2 singer handled vocal duties.

Also attending the big event was iconic Irish musician Sinead O’Connor and Australian musician and screenwriter Nick Cave, as reported by The Daily Mail.

As the world collectively mourns O’Riordan’s passing, many more of her peers in the music industry have taken the news especially hard.

Lizzy Hale, the female vocalist for American hard rock band Halestorm took to Twitter to share her feelings on the loss of the Irish-born songstress.

“So saddened to hear of the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan of [The Cranberries],” Hale wrote. “She was a pioneer for women in music, the way she carried herself, her look, her words, and her beautiful and haunting voice will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”

Vic Fuentes, from the rock band Pierce the Veil, also shared a heartfelt memorial to the fallen singer, writing, “RIP Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. I will always be inspired by your beautiful, unique voice. Hearing your songs today almost brings me to tears. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

“So sad to hear about the sudden loss of Dolores O’Riordan, a hero to myself and so many others. I’m sure I’m not alone is saying that Dolores was one of the reasons I grew up in the ’90s wanting more than anything to be a woman in a band with something to say,” tweeted singer/songwriter Katy Rose.

Pop-opera singer Josh Groban also commented on the news, saying that he “always adored her songs and voice.”

Irish band Kodaline released a statement as well, writing that they were “absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan!”

“[The Cranberries] gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends,” Kodaline concluded.