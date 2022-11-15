DJ Oz Mafra Dies After Being Struck by Falling Lighting Equipment

DJ Oz Mafra has died following a tragic accident in Brazil. The popular DJ, real name Osnir Silvino dos Santos Mafra, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, days after he was rushed to a local hospital in his native Brazil after he suffered serious injuries when a piece of lighting equipment fell and hit him during a storm.

At this time, details of the incident remain unclear, though local outlets report, per 7News.com.au, that Mafra was attending a Halloween party on the night of Saturday, Oct. 29, when he was injured during a storm in Sao Vicente. A gust of wind reportedly caused a lighting rig, which was supposed to be supported by steel cables, to fall and strike Mafra, crushing his spine. Mafra was taken to a hospital in Santa Casa de Santos, Sao Paulo State and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he was being seen by a neurosurgeon. He tragically passed away during the early morning hours of Nov. 10.

DJ Oz Mafra morre após ser atingido por estrutura de palco que desabou em balada no litoral de SP; VÍDEO: https://t.co/9k1rUHmwYl #g1 pic.twitter.com/uuejWXZ3sX — g1 Santos e Região (@g1santos) November 10, 2022

Mafra's death is currently being investigated, with Civil Police reporting that they are investigating the case, which has been registered as "bodily injury." A friend of the DJs told local outlets that negligence may have played a part in Mafra's death.

"The structure that fell on top of him was the stage lighting, which should have been supported by steel cables, which didn't happen," the fried said. "At least that's what we saw in the video and it's very clear."

At this time, further information is not available. Mafra was a beloved DJ whose song "La Trompeta (Original Mix)" with Benny Bubblez has garnered 11,000 views on YouTube since being posted eight years ago. He was active on social media, with his last Instagram post coming on Oct. 29 just hours before the incident at the Halloween part. In the post, Mafra shared a photo of himself, which he simply captioned with a robot emoji. The pot has since become a place for fans to pay tribute, with one person commenting, "My deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who was in his orbit." Somebody else wrote, "My friend ... the angels are at it .... Much understanding and light in your passage. Many thanks for your friendship My condolences to family & friends."