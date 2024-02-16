DJ Khaled Shares Update on 'Amazing' New Album (Exclusive)

DJ Khaled is getting ready to release his 14th studio album and it looks like it will be the biggest one yet. PopCulture.com spoke to the 48-year-old music producer, who teased details about what fans can expect from the upcoming project.

"The album is coming out amazing," Khaled told PopCulture. "I can't wait for you to hear the music, but also can't wait to share the experience that I want to give you before you get the music and when you get the music so you can embrace this whole experience that we're about to go into. I've been working on the album and, how can I say? It's just coming together the way I wanted it to come together. It's my 14th album. And I think every artist in the world would probably say what I'm saying in their head. We all try to make the perfect album. And for me to make it to 14 albums is a huge accomplishment for me. But this one is hitting me a little different because I just feel like I announced the album title last year, but I changed my mind. I got a whole new album title."

Originally, the upcoming album was called Till Next Time, but Khaled said he would announce the new album title very soon. "A lot more things got changed and I just can't wait to share with y'all," he added. "So in a short form, I can tell you this. The music is big and it's powerful, and it's from the soil, meaning as in that plant that grows, that beautiful crane when it starts growing. But you know that soil that's so moisturized, it's like when it pops up, it's like, yeah, it's like I'm making this music, man, where it's really special, man."

The last album Khaled released was in 2022 (God Did) and featured top artists such as Drake, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby and SZA among others. Khaled didn't reveal all the artists who will be on his new album but confirmed Drake will return.

"I got two Drake records on my album," Khaled announced. "I will tell you that because I don't want that to be a secret. I got two of them and I got one mixed, mastered, ready to go. So I'm getting that feeling. I think going, doing this Wendy's putting and going to the Daytona race, that's going to inspire me more and to see the fans out there. So definitely an album is in the works."