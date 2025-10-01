DJ Dies Just Months After Revealing Brain Tumor Diagnosis: JD Twitch Was 57

JD Twitch, one half of the Scottish DJ and production duo Optimo, has died just months after announcing his terminal brain cancer diagnosis. He was 57.

The producer and DJ, real name Keith McIvor, died on Sept. 19 at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, his longtime musical partner Jonnie Wilkes (a.k.a. JG Wilkes) announced the next day.

“In a 28 year partnership he changed my life immeasurably and together we took our work in directions and to places few people are lucky enough to explore,” Wilkes wrote on Instagram. “I am forever grateful for everything he bestowed on me, both as a partner in music and as a friend.”

Wilkes continued, “Keith’s intensity and passion for life, for music, for creativity and for positive change simply never let up. He was formidable. His belief in people and the idea that standing together, that our collective strength is powerful was unwavering. I loved him for that.”

Sending his thoughts to McIvor’s family and friends, Wilkes thanked everyone who had “tirelessly supported Keith and each other in the last few months,” including the hospice staff members who helped the musician in his final days.

“Keith left us far too soon. He will go now to travel those space-ways but I know his energy remains in every one of us who had the privilege of knowing him. I love you forever Keith,” Wilkes concluded, adding the “Goodbye Horses” lyric, “All things pass, into the night…”

JD Twitch of Optimo performs on stage at The British Music Embassy, Latitude 30 on Day 4 of SXSW 2013 Music Festival on March 15, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns via Getty Images)

McIvor announced his diagnosis on Instagram in July after having been forced to cancel several performances.

“My symptoms weren’t immediately diagnosed, and my health declined very rapidly over just a few weeks,” he wrote at the time. “Because of how rapidly everything progressed I haven’t been able to share this news personally with everyone I care about so this feels the clearest and kindest way to let you know what’s happening.”

He added, “I am currently trying to process this news and prioritising spending precious time with the people I love.”