Diddy's Oldest Son Justin Combs Arrested on DUI Charges

Diddy's eldest son Justin Combs was arrested early Sunday morning for DUI near Beverly Hills. Combs, 29, was pulled over by a police officer after he ran a red light around 8 a.m., police told TMZ Sunday. In an image published by the outlet, Combs can be seen talking with a police officer. Police told the outlet officers pulled over Combs' vehicle and determined he was the driver. Combs was taken into custody after the officer determined that there was probable cause for him to be arrested for suspected DUI, the outlet reported. He was then booked in connection with a misdemeanor DUI charge, and his bail was set at $5,000, according to the outlet. The U.S. Sun reported that he had been released on his own recognizance Sunday afternoon. On December 30, 1993, Diddy welcomed Justin to the world with his ex-wife, Misa Hylton, 50. in Mount Vernon, New York.

Having played football in college at UCLA, he graduated from the university in 2016 with a degree in business administration and has pursued several business ventures in the entertainment industry. Combs has acted in the TV series Power Book II: Ghost, Respectfully Justin, and in a film titled Date with a Hammer. The Crew League and Respectfully Justin are among the TV shows for which he has worked as a producer. Diddy is the father of Justin, 29, King, 25, Christian, 24, Chance, 17, twins Jessie and D'Lila, 16, and baby daughter Love, six months old. He also adopted Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, the son of his late ex Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure!

In a lawsuit filed late last month, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the father of Combs, claimed that his vodka and tequila brands had not received promised investments from Diageo, the alcoholic beverage company. He also claims his labels were marketed as 'urban' products allegedly inferior to higher-priced liquors. According to the lawsuit Combs Wine and Spirits filed with the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, Diageo North American is allowing its Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila labels to languish, even though other celebrity labels are getting abundant attention. Diageo purchased George Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos tequila brand for $1 billion in 2017. Diddy claimed that executives at the liquor giant told him that the limited urban neighborhood distribution model was implemented because he was black. In his filing, he also alleged that some executives in the company resented his wealth.