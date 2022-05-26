Depeche Mode Founding Member Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher Dead at 60

✖

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founding member Andy "Fletch" Fletcher has died, the band announced. He was 60 years old. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. On Thursday, Depeche Mode released a statement on their social media accounts, revealing the sad news and memorializing their late bandmate.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the statement read. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint." The band added, "Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

Depeche Mode is an electronic rock/synthpop band that was formed in Essex, England in 1980 by Fletcher, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Vince Clarke. Less than two months after the band released their 1981 debut album — Speak & Spell — Clarke exited and they were joined by Alan Wilder, who remained with the group until the mid-90s. Over their four decades in the music industry, Depeche Mode has released 14 full-length studio albums, with 1990's Violator often being heralded as their greatest achievement and a profoundly influential electronic album. The album featured widely popular songs such as "Personal Jesus," "Enjoy the Silence," and "Policy of Truth."

The news of Fletcher's death has brought out fans and friends to mourn the late musician, with fellow electronic pioneers the Pet Shop Boys issuing a joint statement. "We're saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died," the pair stated. "Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business." Vernon Reid of Living Colour added of Fletcher, "His keyboard sounds crafted not just Depeche Mode's sonic approach but shifted the direction of Techno, EDM, Downtempo, Triphop, & Electronica. Crucial loss. R.I.P."

Over on Instagram, fans have been flocking to the band's memorial post to offer their sympathies and condolences. "Unbelievable news, I cannot give credit to my eyes as I read this. Hope everyone in his family and friends finds the energy to deal with this incredible pain," one person wrote. Someone else added, "Truly, truly devastated...it's unbelievable. Depeche Mode's music has been a lifesaver and loyal companion throughout my entire life. My love and condolences go out to him, his family and friends."