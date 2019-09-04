Demi Lovato Shuts Down Taylor Swift Feud After Praising ‘Lover’ Album

Demi Lovato wants you to know she’s not feuding with Taylor Swift. In fact, the former Disney channel star is a big fan of Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover. Lovato gave her thoughts on the album in an Instagram story.

“Life’s too short for women to not support other women,” the post began. “Especially when women release great music. Great job [Taylor Swift].”

The story drew a response from the international pop star, who reposted Lovato’s story onto her Instagram.

She wrote at the top of the photo, “This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face.”

The former feud’s origin isn’t necessarily concrete. At one point, when Lovato went to rehab in 2010, Swift actually was one of the few friends who reached out to her, according to Access Hollywood.

“I lost friends when I came out of treatment because I realized who wasn’t there for me. I can list about five or six people that called me and made sure that I was okay, ” she said. “Taylor Swift sent me an email saying, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you have a phone right now but are you okay?”

The two did go on to date the same guy, Joe Jonas, in the early 2010s. That certainly didn’t help their friendship. There was also shade reportedly thrown by Lovato towards Swift over fake feminism during Kesha’s abuse case in 2016.

“I think in certain situations, certain people could be doing more if they’re going to claim [feminism] as part of their brand,” she said. “I think that having a song and a video [“Bad Blood”] about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment. We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

There’s no true root to the two’s supposed beef, but Lovato has certainly taken a few public shots at Swift. Nonetheless, it appears the two are moving past the petty issues and hopefully ending the hate amongst each other.

Lovato is just one of a handful of music stars who have voiced their appreciation towards Swift’s new album. Keith Urban sent out a tweet praising her on the release, and later performed a song of the album, “Lover,” at one of his recent concerts.