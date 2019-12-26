Demi Lovato Treats Herself to an Inspiring New Tattoo for Christmas

Demi Lovato has gotten another tattoo. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer went to artist Alessandro Capozzi for a holiday session that lasted roughly eight hours, according to TMZ. The result was a beautifully detailed piece of an angel being pulled up by a trio of doves. Capozzi said it symbolized spiritual rebirth, labeling it as both “Divine Feminine” and “Destruction Effect XVIII.”

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” Capozzi wrote in the caption. “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

This is the second tattoo of Lovato’s to make headlines this month, as the pop star had the word “Survivor” inscribed on her neck. The tattoo seemed to symbolize her efforts to make positive changes in her life after she was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose and subsequent sobriety and rehabilitation. Five months after she was rushed to the hospital, she addressed what she’d been going through via an Instagram story.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones,” she wrote at the time. “Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

Earlier this month, Lovato told fans she was taking a break from social media but teased new music would be on the way. The Instagram post featured a simple black square with a caption that read: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.” It would be the first single she’s released since her single “Sober” in July of 2018, which came out shortly before her overdose.

Along with new music, Lovato also returned to acting recently, having filmed a guest appearance on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. Though fans were mostly fixated on the fake baby bump she was wearing in the photo she posted.