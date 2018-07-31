Demi Lovato’s Best Music Videos

Demi Lovato has created some of the most anthemic songs of the last decade, putting her real-life struggles into her music.

Lovato has made no secret of her battle with substance abuse, bipolar disorder and self-harm. In many respects, she has had no choice, as her child-star status put her whole life on the public record. Still, the 25-year-old singer has made the best of it — chaneling all of her experience into her work and learning to live with the media scrutiny.

Last week, that scrutiny reached an all-time high when reports surfaced that Lovato had overdosed in her own home. The singer had admitted that she had a relapse a few months earlier, after six years of sobriety. She was reportedly found unconscious in her bedroom by her personal assistant on Tuesday, July 24.

Lovato had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday late into the previous night. She had also reportedly invited some to continue the festivities at her house. It was not until mid-morning the next day that her assistant realized something was wrong.

Some reports said that Lovato had to be treated with Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose. She was rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was deemed stable a few hours later.

Lovato and her representatives have since claimed that the incident was largely misreported. They have yet to directly deny the overdose itself, and a recent report by TMZ claims that Lovato is headed for rehab as soon as she is discharged from the hospital.

Through it all, Lovato’s fans only showed her more and more love. Many reached out in terror, fearing that the singer would die from the incident. The close call put her confessional song “Sober” back on the Billboard charts, and made many express their renewed appreciation for her work.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of Lovato’s best music videos of all time.

‘Heart Attack’

“Heart Attack” comes from Lovato’s 2013 album Confident. It is one of those songs that cannot be separated from its iconic video, which played non-stop the year it came out. It shows close-ups of the singer belting for all she is worth.

‘Neon Lights’

The music video for “Neon Lights” puts Lovato in a rave-like setting, showing that she is not afraid to party and have a good time despite her sobriety. The singer even inserts a Flashdance refereince toward the end of the video.

‘Made in the USA’

While Lovato may have grown up too fast and become a symbol for the slippery slope of adulthood, her early work cannot be discounted. In 2009, she released a video for “Made In the USA,” where she showed that even as a young woman she had the capacity to make powerful statements.

‘Really Don’t Care’

Lovato filmed her video for “Really Don’t Care at the Los Angeles pride parade in 2014. The song forever endeared her to the LGBTQ community, and became an anthem of youthful abandon.

‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Speaking of Anthems, Lovato took one of the Millenial generations’ favorite phrases and turned it into a hit with “Sorry Not Sorry.” The accompanying video is a sight to behold as well, and it features a number of famous faces including Jamie Foxx, Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa.

‘Confident’

Lovato took a quantum leap with her video for “Confident.” The singer debuted a whole new look with new tattoos and a shortened haircut. The video has a somewhat narrative feel, showing Lovato in a number of action sequences.

‘Give Your Heart a Break’

In 2012, Lovato treated fans to a three-minute and thirty-second romance film with the video for “Give Your Heart a Break.” The video traced Lovato through a fictional relationship, and the drama involved.

‘Skyscraper’

Lovato had one of her biggest Billboard chart successes with Skyscraper, and the video did a lot to aid in that success. The hypnotic footage shows Lovato in unabashed close-ups, vowing to rise above her trials and tribulations.

‘Sober’

Lovato did not make an official “music video” for her confessional song “Sober,” in which she admitted to a relapse after six years. However, she did upload a lyric video with considerably high production value. It also included a few brief, flashing images before the song began, conveying the confusion of the relapse experience.