Fans Weigh in on David Cassidy’s Legacy Amidst Health Scare

David Cassidy is currently in critical condition at a Florida hospital, and fans are taking time to reflect on the former teen star’s life and career.

Cassidy, who is currently waiting for a liver transplant, rose to fame as a member of the The Partridge Family cast, who also became music stars in the early 1970s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cassidy quickly became a teen idol from his early successes, and his image became a regular fixture in magazines and young women’s walls.

The singer kept performing throughout the years, and was a regular sight on television as a guest star on various sitcoms.

When news of Cassidy’s ailment hit the web, fans immediately took to Twitter to share their memories of the pop star’s heyday, as well as well wishes.

It truly is! One of the biggest teen idols from my youth. David, Bobby Sherman, Donny, and Michael Jackson. — TamResistingSince60 (@tammy313) November 18, 2017

So sad. My bedroom walls were adorned with his pictures in the early 70’s. Still have all his LP’s. He was the original and best pop idol. Loved him. 💖 — ⚘lesley-anne smith⚘ (@lesley_62974) November 18, 2017

David Cassidy made some great records in the Seventies. — ArnoldSimon (@Arnold__Simon) November 18, 2017

Ho no , had a poster of him 😍 — Ann Ling (@AnnLing6) November 18, 2017