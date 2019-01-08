Date Revealed for Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood Elvis Presley Tribute

The upcoming Elvis All-Star Tribute special celebrating Elvis Presley officially has an air date, with participating stars taking to their social media channels to share that the NBC special will air on Sunday, Feb. 17.

The show will be hosted by Blake Shelton and will see performances from Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Fogartey, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Along with solo performances, there will also be multiple collaborations, including one from Keith Urban and Post Malone, who joined forces for a cross-genre performance in which Malone honored Presley by dressing in a rhinestoned banana-yellow suit complete with sparkling cowboy boots.

Adams and Underwood will also team up for a gospel medley, while Davis, Malone, Little Big Town, Rucker and Shelton will join together for a medley of some of Presley’s hits.

The special was filmed over two nights on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 on the Universal lot in Los Angeles, which is the same lot NBC uses to film The Voice. Performances were filmed in an intimate, in the round setting, with some audience members even sitting on the stage, and rare interviews and footage of Presley will also be included on the broadcast.

The show, which will commemorate Presley’s 1968 television special, will also include interviews with the icon’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, as well as the original special’s director, Steve Binder. Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, will also make a special appearance.

Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special aired on Dec. 3, 1968 and was the first time the entertainer had performed on NBC since 1961 and went on to become the network’s highest-rated program of the season.

As a complement to the show, RCA/Legacy Recordings will release The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special, a collection of Presley’s performances from the original comeback special along with an updated version of “If I Cn Dream,” on Feb. 15.

Per Rolling Stone, take a look at the full list of performances from the upcoming special below.

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton

