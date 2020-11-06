DaBaby Says He Will 'Get a Therapist' Following His Brother's Death

✖

DaBaby is seeking help after the traumatic recent death of brother Glen Johnson. The 28-year-old rapper shared a post about "mental health awareness" on Twitter Thursday, urging his followers, "If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway."

"You suffer from PTSD take that s— serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my damn self!" continued DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. The musician concluded with a tribute to his late brother, hashtagging "Long Live G" alongside black heart and white dove emojis. Earlier that day, the "Rockstar" singer had tweeted, "Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does," pleading with God to send whatever blessings were coming his way to his family, concluding, "& keep me cool, cuz God you know!"

Death don’t phase me at all,

watching my family suffer does. GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t Amen. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 5, 2020

Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 34, TMZ reported, as the result of what the outlet said was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after posting a video in which he appeared to be distressed on social media.. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department of North Carolina has yet to confirm that report, saying in a statement obtained by Billboard that officers responded to a call on Tuesday at about 1:39 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival at the location in northeast Charlotte, they found a man identified as Johnson who had "sustained a gunshot wound." Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said at the time they had classified the case "as a death investigation." Johnson is survived by his four children, three daughters and a son.

DaBaby addressed his family's devastating loss shortly after news broke, changing his Instagram bio to read, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER" alongside a black heart and dove emoji. He also shared a series of photos captioned simply with a black heart. He later further addressed family's loss in another Instagram Story, sharing lyrics from "Intro" on his Kirk album. "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family/Like I won't give up all I got to see you happy, n—," DaBaby raps. He added in the Instagram Story alongside those lyrics, "I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n—."