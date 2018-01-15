Dolores O’Riordan Assured Fans in December She Was ‘Feeling Good’

The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan was found dead in her London hotel room, less than a month after she assured fans she was “feeling good.”

O’Riordan, who was 46, shared the positive update in December after canceling several shows due to ongoing health concerns.

“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good!” she wrote on the band’s social media accounts. “I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo.”

Video footage from the Billboard party on Dec. 14 can be seen below. It was one of the musical icon’s last performances.

The band previously devastated fans when they were forced to cancel most of their European tour and all of their North American tour in September and October due to a “back problem” O’Riordan experienced.

“The outpouring of support The Cranberries have received from fans and followers during the past several months is greatly appreciated,” the band tweeted over the summer.

“Unfortunately Dolores O’Riordan’s recovery from her ongoing back problem which forced the cancellation of most of the band’s European tour this Summer has not been going as well as expected to such extent that her Doctors have now instructed her to cancel her upcoming almost sold out tour of North America with the band,” the statement added.

The tweet also read, “Hope to see you all again in the future when Dolores is well again.”

Aside from O’Riordan’s physical pain, the singer also fought an ongoing battle with a variety of mental health issues, including depression, bipolar disorder and anorexia.

She also admitted to the Belfast Telegraph in 2014 that she once tried to take her own life.

“I tried to overdose last year… I suppose I am meant to stay here for the kids,” she said.

During the interview, the “Zombie” singer said she had to be careful not to keep sleeping tablets around “because if I have a few drinks I’ll take them…. Then you don’t wake up.”

It is unclear whether O’Riordan’s back problem or ongoing mental health struggles were related to her sudden death. Details of the singer’s passing are unknown, though her management group and the band have confirmed the tragic news.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” her PR agency said Monday, which was repeated on the band’s social media accounts. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement continued.

O’Riordan led The Cranberries to worldwide rock stardom in the 1990s, crafting hits like “Zombie,” “Linger” and “Dreams.” Altogether, The Cranberries sold over 40 million records worldwide.