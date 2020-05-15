Colbie Caillat Teams With Crown Royal for at-Home Live Show: 'It's Amazing' (Exclusive)

Colbie Caillat is the latest artist to participate in Crown Royal's virtual #GenerosityHour happy hours, which focuses on supporting bartenders who are currently out of work due to the coronavirus. "It's amazing," Caillat told PopCulture.com exclusively of the initiative. "I love Crown and it just seemed like a great fit when they asked if I wanted to be a part of helping. And so I'm looking forward to it."

On Friday, Caillat will broadcast an Instagram Live performance at 6 p.m. ET, during which fans can contribute to the initiative by using the hashtag #generosityhour. For every post using #GenerosityHour, Crown Royal will donate $1 to bartenders in need through the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund, up to $400,000. "It's just their way for everyone that's watching TV, helping support," Caillat said. "It's incredible that Crown is wanting to do this, knowing their bartenders that have supported them for so long and they're able to return the favor."

Before she was a member of country quartet Gone West, Caillat was a successful solo artist who got her start on MySpace. While many artists are now turning to Instagram Live for what might be the first time, the 34-year-old is returning to a connection with fans she first formed in the beginning of her career. "I really got to connect with fans from social media from the start and get to answer their questions and get to hear their comments about the music and my songs and what they meant to them," she explained. "And so I'm feeling like I'm getting that connection more again, which you can get when you're touring and you have meet and greets in person, but it's really cool when you're on Instagram or on all these social media sites live streaming and you see the comments come right in and you start recognizing the names of fans."

"And building that relationship, they're the ones supporting us and continuing to support us," she continued. "So, it's really cool when you can build that relationship and let them know that you recognize them and you appreciate them. So, that's been a really cool part of that."

Caillat has been quarantining in Nashville and shared that she's been spending a lot of her time outdoors. "I live in Nashville and the weather has been so gorgeous and I've been feeling lucky I get to be home, soaking up my dogs in good weather and getting some exercise in," she said. "So I'm feeling good right now. It's been interesting doing lots of outdoor stuff. Like, our friends have a ranch that they have goats and chickens and so it's an easy place to social distance and to be active in outdoors and to be learning things, learning new skills. And so I've been fully diving into that lately."