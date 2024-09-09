KANSAS bassist Billy Greer has played his final performance with the classic rock band, after almost four decades.

KANSAS bass player Billy Greer is bowing out. The classic rock star has announced that he is retiring from the band, after nearly 40 years as their bassist.

"After nearly 40 years, Billy Greer has concluded his journey as bassist and co-lead vocalist for the band KANSAS," reads a statement from the band. "The band KANSAS and its entire organization extend heartfelt gratitude to Billy for his decades of exceptional musicianship. Billy joined KANSAS in 1985 and has been an unwavering presence with the band since."

Original KANSAS member Phil Ehart said, "For 39 years, Billy has been a loyal, dedicated, and immensely talented bandmate. He's travelled around the world with us including USO tours." Original guitarist Richard Williams added, "He stood shoulder to shoulder with us through both the ups and the downs. His voice, both singing and emceeing, has been a constant with us on stage. The entire KANSAS family will miss him."

KANSAS noted that Greer "has appeared on stage with KANSAS for more than 2,300 live performances," and played on seven studio albums as well as six live recordings. "In the last 18 years, Billy has taken charge of the emcee role on stage enhancing the connection between the band on stage and the audience," the band added, then noted, "Billy's departure will not impact any KANSAS performance scheduling. A new KANSAS bassist will be announced soon."