Childish Gambino’s ‘Feels Like Summer’ Video Includes Crying Kanye West

Childish Gambino dropped his follow-up video to “This Is America” this weekend. While that video focused on social issues, the animated video for “Feels Like Summer” is more like an Easter egg-fest for rap fans.

The video for the song, which is more in line of the R&B songs found on “Awaken, Up My Love!,” features an animated Childish Gambino walking in a neighborhood filled with today’s rap stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gambino spots 21 Savage, Chance The Rapper and Migos members playing basketball in a driveway, while Will Smith is washing his car. Future steals Drake’s bicycle, while Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott are playing with children’s blocks, a clear reference to their recent feud over album sales. Lil Yachty is seen eating a Popsicle, Gucci Mane is sunbathing, SZA and Janelle Monae are skateboarding and J. Cole is chasing kids off his lawn with a garden hose, notes Rolling Stone.

The video is interspersed with dream sequences. In the first, Kanye West is seen wearing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat while crying. Michelle Obama comes to comfort him. Then, Beyonce is wearing a RIP Fredo Santana shirt. Another dream sequence includes Rihanna, Whitney Houston and OutKast.

The video was directed by Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp. Since it was posted, it has garnered more than 2.1 million views and is the top trending video on YouTube.

“Feels Like Summer” follows the critically acclaimed “This Is America” video, which has racked up 382.4 million views since it was released in May. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, his first chart-topping single. His previous high was No. 12 with “Redbone.”

Gambino also released “Summertime Magic” in July. “Feels Like Summer” was first released as a single in July as well.

Gambino’s fall U.S. tour starts on Friday in his native Atlanta. The tour wraps up on Oct. 12 in Nashville.

Gambino is the alter ego of comedian/actor Donald Glover, who stars in FX’s Atlanta and most recently appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian. He is a seven-time Grammy nominee and won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Redbone.”

During last week’s MTV Video Music Awards, “This Is America” won Video With A Message, Best Choreography and Best Direction. It was also nominated for Video of the Year.

Despite the recent success of Childish Gambino, Glover told reporters at the Grammys in January that he still plans on retiring the name after his next album.

“I stand by that,” Glover said. “I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now, but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.”

Photo credit: YouTube