Chester Bennington’s Mother Reveals Photo of Last Kiss She Received From Linkin Park Singer

Chester Bennington tributes have been pouring in to mark the second anniversary of his death, and the latest comes from his mother, Susan Eubanks. The proud mom revealed an intimate image she holds very dear to her: a photo of the last kiss she ever received from him. Bennington can be seen in a black hat and sunglasses planting a kiss on his mom.

The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/tsFHrgOzhz — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) July 20, 2019

In her caption, she encouraged fans to celebrate the “In the End” rocker’s life on this day, which marks two years since his suicide.

Fans obliged and sent Eubanks love during this rough day by letting her know she was in their thoughts.

Stay strong Chazzy‘s Momma !!! We all do. We’re all here. Hard to celebrate, But I‘ll try… only 4 this beautifull soul Chester. Miss him so much. I‘m with you in this pain ❤️🖤🕯🕯 — JK (@trulyfaint2017) July 20, 2019

Can’t imagine how you feel today. Feels hugged so tight. 🙏❤️😭🤗 I stay at home today just doing laundry and normal things. Have not the strength to attend a memorial. Love and strength you way. Thank you for bringing this beautiful soul into this world. ❤️ — Andrea Henke (@AndreaHenke3) July 20, 2019

I’m thinking of you all Dear Susan and I can’t even imagine the pain you are all in, I’m here for you all and your family i’m sending you all strength loads of love and big hugs, I’ve missed you and Dear Tobi too, please come back xoxoxo💞😊 — #AngelChester Cutierottie 😇❤💛💙💖🎤💖💙💛❤😇 (@Cutierottie) July 20, 2019

This is not the first time Eubanks has opened up about her last visit with her son. In March, she marked the singer’s birthday with with a pair of brief messages.

She also revealed another picture with Bennington, which appears to have been taken at the same time as the kiss photo.

It has been a very long time since I posted anything but in light of My son’s birthday – I just want to tell you all that I am OK and miss my boy so very much! Hoping you are all well and I love you all! Chester would want us to celebrate his birthday! — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) March 20, 2019

The last time I saw my beautiful boy! Happy Birthday to the best thing that ever arrived on the first day of spring! I love you and miss you so much!! 💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/lbYBV9RgH2 — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) March 20, 2019

Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, also revealed a tribute to him in the form of an inspiration video for Linkin Park fans.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

