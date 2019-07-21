Music

Chester Bennington’s Mother Reveals Photo of Last Kiss She Received From Linkin Park Singer

Chester Bennington tributes have been pouring in to mark the second anniversary of his death, and the latest comes from his mother, Susan Eubanks. The proud mom revealed an intimate image she holds very dear to her: a photo of the last kiss she ever received from him. Bennington can be seen in a black hat and sunglasses planting a kiss on his mom.

In her caption, she encouraged fans to celebrate the “In the End” rocker’s life on this day, which marks two years since his suicide.

Fans obliged and sent Eubanks love during this rough day by letting her know she was in their thoughts.

This is not the first time Eubanks has opened up about her last visit with her son. In March, she marked the singer’s birthday with with a pair of brief messages.

She also revealed another picture with Bennington, which appears to have been taken at the same time as the kiss photo.

Bennington’s wife, Talinda Bennington, also revealed a tribute to him in the form of an inspiration video for Linkin Park fans.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

