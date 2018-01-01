Chester Bennington’s Widow Updates Status of Housekeeper Who Discovered Linkin Park Singer’s Body

It’s been over five months since Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in his home, and now his wife has shared an update on their housekeeper who discovered his body.

Talinda Bennington shared a photo of her family with their housekepper Elizabeth and wrote, “Thank you to everyone that has sent us #LOVELLIFE homemade swag[.] The balloons came from Romania today!

Elizabeth is doing well and we are all healing together!”

In a subsequent tweet Talinda explained, “Elizabeth is our housekeeper, she found her friend, her boss, our Chester. We are now family bonded through tragedy and love. Keep her in your prayers.”

Chester Bennington took his own life in July after a reported hard-fought battle with depression and substance abuse. As mentioned, his housekeeper Elizabeth was the person who found the singer dead, having hung himself.

Following Bennington’s tragic death, many of the singer’s famous friends shared tributes to their fallen friend, but none maybe more heartfelt than the one written by actor and 30 Seconds to Mars vocalist Jared Leto.

Leto wrote, “When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.”

“Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love. I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him,” he continued.

“It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you,” Leto’s memorial concluded.