Chance the Rapper Cancels 2020 ‘The Big Tour’ Which Was Postponed From 2019

Chance the Rapper has canceled his upcoming The Big Tour, the tour for his newest album, The Big Day, after having postponed it earlier this year. On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago artist issued a statement via his official Instagram account, stating that he had decided to instead take the time to focus on his family and creating new music.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he wrote. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year,” he added. “I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

The tour had been originally slated to kick off in September of this year, though Chance had postponed it early that month following the birth of his second daughter earlier in the year. The tour was then slated to begin in San Diego on Jan. 15 before making stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before wrapping Feb. 24th in Milwaukee.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” he announced at the time. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”

“When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most,” he continued. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

The musician had welcomed his youngest daughter Marli with his wife Kirsten Corley in early September. The couple, who married in March 2019, are also parents to Kensli, whom they welcomed in September 2015.