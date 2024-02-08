Celine Dion Sings Backstage at the Grammys Amid Stiff Person Syndrome

Céline Dion had the time of her life at the 2024 Grammy Awards. After surprising audiences by presenting on stage, behind-the-scenes moments are being shared online. GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Sonyaé took to Instagram on Feb. 6 and shared a video highlighting her night, which included an impromptu duet with Dion. As Dion sings, Sonyaé dances and takes the moment in. She ends with jumping after Dion's performance. Grammy attendees gave the 16 Grammy nominee a standing ovation when Dion appeared on stage for a rare public appearance. She presented the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for Midnights. Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome.

Since revealing in December 2022 that she was diagnosed, she's been out of the spotlight. Stiff Person's Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes stiffness and repeated muscle spasms. Weeks before the Grammy's, the singer's sister Claudette Dion spoke to Canada's 7 Jours, as reported per Daily Mail, noting the Canadian-born singer "doesn't have control over her muscles." So her appearance was even more special. Claudette added of her sister: "She's working hard. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined...She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

Despite her diagnosis, Dion is dedicated to returning to performing, which was put on hold initially. Claudette noted in the interview however that she wasn't sure how possible a return to stage would be for her sister. "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette said.

Dion was visibly touched as she stepped on stage to present at the Grammy's, telling the audience as they cheered, "Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

Her appearance at the Grammys came amid the announcement that her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion. The Prime Video documentary is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the singer's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," the announcement reads.