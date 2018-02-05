Carey Hart Praises Wife Pink With Loving Instagram Snap

Carey Hart, Pink‘s husband and former motocross competitor, posted a heart warming tribute to his wife on Instagram after she sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LII.

“I am beyond proud of this woman,” Hart wrote. “The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person. She laced up her boots, got through a 90 minute set Friday night, and f—ing killed the super bowl today. Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working in show business and i couldn’t be more proud of her. You f—ing rule, baby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was fraught with drama. The singer came down with the flu in the week leading up to her big performance. She even had to cut a concert short in the middle of a song on Friday.

“I’m not going to sound like [crap] all night because you guys are going to help me,” she told the audience after just barely finishing her song “So What.” “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”

Yet after that, she stopped short in the middle of the title track from her latest record, Beautiful Trauma. “I can’t do it. I hate this,” she told the crowd. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

That discretion paid off for Pink. She made it through the national anthem in spite of everything, though she was dragged mercilessly for approaching the microphone with a throat lozenge in her mouth.

While Hart praised his wife on Instagram, she praised him on Twitter.

One of my fav moments last night: @hartluck being all cool calm and collected until after I sang, he gets into the dressing room, sits down and says “ooh man I’m glad that’s over, I was nervous!” I was shocked. First time that mad man has ever admitted to nerves ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

“One of my fav moments last night: @hartluck being all cool calm and collected until after I sang, he gets into the dressing room, sits down and says ‘ooh man I’m glad that’s over, I was nervous!’ I was shocked. First time that mad man has ever admitted to nerves,” she wrote.