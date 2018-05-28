Cardi B Thanks Unborn Baby for Pregnancy Boobs

Pregnancy looks good on Cardi B. The 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram to flaunt her long hair, moisturized skin and especially curvy body in the midst of her pregnancy.

BLESSED AND GIFTED 💪🏾💪🏾Invasionof privacy A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on May 27, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper thanked her and rapper Offset’s unborn baby for her pregnancy boobs in an Instagram video on Sunday.

“You see what my child is doing to me? T—ies is getting bigger. B— don’t have to go and get her t—ies done no more. I got a whole new pair of t—ies,” she said in a video shared to her 24 millions followers.

“Got to go to Victoria’s Secret to get me a new bra. Do you see my motherf—ing hair? This s— growing and growing. You see my skin? Look like a b— put moisturizer on, but I just woke up.”

Cardi added that she was feeling some adverse side effects as well, but seemed to think that the good outweighs the bad.

“You know what, I be getting really bad heartburn and sometimes I just lose my breath, the mood swings be crazy, but my child do me good. I feel good,” she said.

She also shared a clip of her baby kicking. “I love you sooo much,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Cardi confirmed that she and Migos rapper Offest are expecting a baby girl. She revealed the baby’s gender on The Howard Stern Show following a slip-up at the Met Gala.

“I’m having a girl,” she told Stern, adding “I didn’t pick the name so if you interview my dude he’ll tell you.”

The reveal came just a day after the “Bartier Cardi” rapper let the secret slip while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala in New York City, despite having previously remained tight-lipped regarding her pregnancy and the baby’s gender.

When asked about her baby kicking, Cardi responded, “Oh, she wants to fight me!”

She had also seemingly referenced her child’s sex in a pre-Met Gala interview with The New York Times, sharing her baby’s current weight.

“Shorty weighs three and a half pounds,” Cardi revealed. “She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds.”

“That’s pretty good for seven months, right?” she asked those assembled in her hotel room before the gala. “Because I was born five pounds.”

Since confirming her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April, Cardi has been candid about her journey to becoming a mom.

Soon after her SNL reveal, Cardi appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where she discussed her pregnancy, hitting back at those who questioned her decision to keep her baby.

“I just wanted this for myself,” the 25-year-old explained, via Rolling Stone. The rumors, she added, put strain on her. “Like why she doing that in the height of her career, and it’s just like why can’t I have both?…I’m gonna say this in the most humblest way, I’m a millionaire. I’m established…The industry is never promised, but I know that if I make the right money move, I’m gonna always have money.”

Offset is already a father to three children, two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, and Cardi explained that no matter what happens, the Migos rapper will always be there for their child.

“You know, I’m getting married,” she said. “Everybody wants to joke around, ‘Oh you’re the fourth baby mama,’ this, this and that, but I’m getting married. And even though so, let’s say God forbid we don’t, my man is a great father to his kids, so I will never lose. I’m not having a baby with a deadbeat.”