Cardi B Thanks Tom Petty for Flowers After Grammys Win Not Knowing He Died

Cardi B thanked Tom Petty for a bouquet of flowers after the Grammys on Sunday night, apparently forgetting that the singer passed away in 2017.

Cardi B made history this weekend as the first female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. She was overjoyed at the accomplishment, and spent much of the night posting her typical videos on Instagram. This included a now-deleted clip on her Instagram Story where she showed off a note that came with some flowers she had received.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’ve got a heart so big it could crush this town,” read the message, quoting Petty’s song “Walls (Circus).” Cardi B thought that Petty himself had sent the flowers, either forgetting or not knowing at all that he had passed away two years before.

“Thank you, Tom Petty, for the flowers,” she said in the video. “I left the room, but, um … and the flowers were very big. I want to say thank you so much, and this is such a beautiful note. Motherf—ers love me, bro.”

Fans were amused by the mix-up, especially since Cardi seems to have made it in the starstruck haze of the music industry’s biggest night, and her own victory. They took to Twitter, laughing at Cardi’s mistake and identifying with it.

“Mood is Cardi thanking Tom Petty for flowers when it was just a quote by him on a piece of paper sgsgdhjfksks love her,” one person tweeted.

“I AM SCREAMING AT CARDI THANKING TOM PETTY FOR FLOWERS WHEN TOM PETTY IS DEAD,” added another.

Petty passed away in October of 2017 while on tour. His death was ruled an accidental overdose on medication he had been prescribed. He was 66 years old. Cardi B honored another accidental overdose victim on Sunday night as well, fellow rapper Mac Miller.

Miller died in September at the age of 26. Many expected his final album, Swimming, to grant him a posthumous Grammy. However, Miller’s family told Us Weekly that they were rooting for Cardi B to win if not their son. Cardi posted another video saying she wanted to share the honor with Miller.

“I read an article that Mac Miller’s family said that if he don’t win, they want me to win, so I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherf–er!” she declared. “Rest in peace!”

She posted a screenshot of the article a short while later, captioning it: “WE WON A F—IN GRAMMY.”

The singer continued celebrating throughout the night, thanking everyone from her fans to God in another video later on. She made it clear that she does not take the recognition lightly.

“Every award to me is special,” she said. “From Grammys, AMAs, Billboards, BET, Soul Train, Nickelodeon, awards that I get in another mother f—ing country I don’t give a f—, every award goes to my mother’s house and every award to her is just as special. And it’s just as special to me and I am so thankful.”