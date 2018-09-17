Cardi B Slammed by Fans for Posting Controversial Meme

Cardi B was criticized over the weekend after a transphobic meme appeared on her Facebook page.

The rapper blamed the post on a former team member, but it was up long enough that even actress and LGBT advocate, Laverne Cox spoke out about it.

It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 16, 2018

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted Sunday afternoon.

According to Billboard, the meme appeared on Cardi’s verified Facebook page.

“I hope nobody see this tr–y leave my house,” the post read, along with laughing emojis. The post included a drawing of a man walking through a door.

Although the offensive post has since been deleted, Billboard notes that it was still up at the time Cardi posted her statement on Twitter. She did not post the message on Facebook.

Once the post was published though, took to Twitter to criticize Cardi. Cox, who stars on Orange Is The New Black, commented on the controversy.

“I am a huge advocate for free speech but as long as its socially acceptable to make jokes about trans people, to make and share memes disparaging & demeaning trans folks, trans folks will continue to be murdered & denied civil rights,” the actress wrote. She included the hashtags “Trans Is Beautiful” and “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”

I am a huge advocate for free speech but as long as its socially acceptable to make jokes about trans people, to make and share memes disparaging & demeaning trans folks, trans folks will continue to be murdered &denied civil rights. #TransIsBeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) September 16, 2018

Many of the responses to Cardi’s statement accuse her of making up excuses for the meme.

This is not the first time Cardi has been criticized for her offensive language. In January, she said she was not aware that “tr–y” was offensive.

“Like I didn’t know that that was a word that you cannot use, especially because my trans friends use it and growing up, my parents never told me that that was a bad word,” Cardi said in a Twitter live stream, reports Billboard. “You know, there’s bad words that your parents teach you that you’re not supposed to say. Nobody taught us that. Nobody taught us that in our school.”

Cardi also defended rapper Offset, her now-husband and the father of her child, because of his homophobic lyrics.

“I’m not gonna let somebody call him homophobic when I know that he’s not,” Cardi B said. “I’m saying this because I see him around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable, and he just don’t care.”

Aside from this controversy, Cardi is also feuding with Nicki Minaj. During a New York Fashion Week event last week, their security teams got physical after Cardi approached the table where Minaj was sitting. Cardi claimed the fight started after she overheard a remark about her infant daughter, Kulture.

Photo credit: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images