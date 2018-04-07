Cardi B Keeps Fans Guessing on Alleged Pregnancy Ahead of ‘SNL’ Performance

Cardi B continues to evade pregnancy rumors, but her big pink dress at a Miami nightclub Friday night makes it look like she has something to hide.

TMZ posted photos of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper from her performance at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, where she was performing at around 2:30 a.m. She wore a big pink and silver dress, shimmering as she performed.

On Feb. 14, TMZ reported that Cardi B was pregnant, although the rapper has not confirmed anything. She performed at an event in Minneapolis during the Super Bowl, and one of her reps told a venue staffer she did not want to be in a “party atmosphere.” Instead of alcohol, she drank Fiji water and stayed by the stage. According to the staffer, the rep said Cardi was three to four months pregnant.

Cardi B previously denied she was pregnant on Instagram and refused to even answer a question about it during a recent interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” the 25-year-old said. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

She continued, “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, even named her first album Invasion of Privacy. The record, which includes “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” was released on Friday. In October 2017, Cardi got engaged to Offset of Migos, who performed on her track “Drip.”

During a November interview on BBC Radio One, Cardi said she plans to spend $1 million on her wedding, and $50,000 on her dress alone.

“We’re going to spend over a million,” she said. “I don’t think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don’t like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it’s a partnership. And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000…it’s got to be extravagant.”

Cardi will perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

