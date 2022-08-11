Tour Camila Cabello's Recently Listed $3.9M Hollywood Hills Home

Camilla Cabello is seemingly moving on from fellow musician Shawn Mendes. The former couple announced their split after two years together and much PDA, with the former Fifth Harmony member said to be shocked by the breakup. Though their initial statement made it appear the split was mutual, sources claim it was Mendes who ended things. But she's bounced back with a new guy. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Cabello was spotted holding hands around LA with dating app CEO Austin Kevitch. The report notes that Cabello was first reported to be dating Kevitch in June, having met through mutual friends.

As for her breakup with Mendes, he reportedly felt the relationship grew stale. One source told E! News the Cinderella star is "very upset over the split," but that she "agreed" going their separate ways was for the best. "It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the source says. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."

Now, Cabello is looking forward, and she listed the beautiful mansion she and Mendes once shared for $3.9 million. The home sits in the Hollywood Hills with four bedrooms and four bathrooms at just over 3,500 square feet. It's quite a beauty.