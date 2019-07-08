BTS Member Jimin Injured, and Fans Want Him to Take Time Off

BTS singer Jimin appears to be injured, and the South Korean boy band’s ardent fans are begging him to take some much-needed rest from the group’s grueling schedule. The seven-member band just performed back-to-back concerts in Osaka, Japan this weekend, and photos of Jimin show him wearing medical tape on his back and chest.

The group is touring the world almost non-stop, although they did have a little break before the Osaka shows, notes Hollywood Life. They also just released BTS World: Original Soundtrack, an album accompanying their mobile game of BTS World.

It’s not clear what, if any, injury Jimin has, but fans are still concerned. Many are urging the 23-year-old singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, to take a break. Many are using the hashtag “Get Well Soon Jimin.”

“I wish Jimin knows that we appreciate to see him perform on stage, giving importance to his phrase that concerts are his life, but it’s a greater joy to see him in his best condition. Rest well, angel. The world is hoping for your speedy recovery,” one fan tweeted.

for anyone confused, jimin was wearing patches on the back of his neck and they’re used for pain relief. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/XNLo5tgI6t — 국 (@rainhoya) July 8, 2019

“remember when jimin keep telling the members ‘please don’t get hurt’ and tells us to ‘pls be healthy,’ ‘don’t be sick,’ ‘don’t catch a cold,’ ‘please always wear masks,’ he is always the first one to check for everbody’s health. Now baby, you deserve a rest,” another wrote.

please take a good rest Jimin army wants to see you healthy again i love you❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/DGsSJyP6IT — zal.-.97 (@ZalfaAurelliaA1) July 8, 2019

As Yahoo Lifestyle points out, this is not the first time Jimin has faced health issues. In 2018, he missed a BTS appearance on The Graham Norton Show because he suffered from “severe muscle pain in his neck and back, and received medical attention,” their record label Big Hit Entertainment said. He also missed a 2017 show in Macau due to neck and shoulder pain.

The BTS ARMY is not only worried about Jimin’s health. They also want to see him get a covered role in a new Disney movie, with many suggesting he should play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The project is already set to star Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Chloe x Halle singer Halle Bailey as Ariel.

“We got a black Ariel! Can we get a Korean prince Eric? Come on Prince Jimin,” one fan tweeted.

“OMG DISNEY’S ACTUALLY DOING A LIVE ACTION LITTLE MERMAID PLEASE I BEG OF Y’ALL TO CAST PARK JIMIN AS PRINCE ERIC I BEG,” another tweeted.

BTS will next take to the stage on July 13 and 14 at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, Japan.

