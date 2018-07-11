Bruno Mars Forced off Stage After It Catches Fire

Bruno Mars and his band were forced to evacuate the stage during a show in Glasgow, Scotland Tuesday night after the stage caught on fire — but the “Finesse” crooner wasn’t fazed by the blaze.

#BrunoMars confirms the stage went on fire here at Glasgow Green due to a pyrotechnic which forced a temporary pause in the show. He then sings “we burned the stage down in Glasgow”. @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/a8V6CqlOQz — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) July 10, 2018

“We burned the stage down in Glasgow,” Mars sang during his song “Calling All My Lovelies” upon his return less than 10 minutes after he went offstage. He continued the ad-lib, “Better call the fire department when the Hooligans get on stage.”

The small fire occurred after a planned fireworks display malfunctioned at Glasgow Green, an outdoor music venue in Scotland.

Glasgow Live reports that no injuries were reported and that crews worked quickly to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

“During the Bruno Mars show, there was an incident involving one of the stage lights meaning the show was stopped temporarily,” a spokesperson for DF Concerts told the newspaper. “Thanks to the quick thinking of our stage team who assessed the situation, this incident was quickly responded to, allowing the show to continue safely.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that the fireworks glitch allegedly caused the lighting rig to catch fire.

According to some attendees on social media, the “24K Magic” singer reappeared after “about 7 minutes.”

Woop! @BrunoMars back on after about 7 mins off stage on safety grounds. — Corrie Martin (@corriemartin1) July 10, 2018

Several attendees shared news of the fire on social media as they waited for Mars to return. Many shared images of a safety message that appeared on the large screens on-stage that read, “This is a Safety Announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow.”

Bruno Mars is on FIRE 🔥😍 (no, seriously… they’ve had to temporarily stop the show because of the fireworks 🎇…) thanks to the team for extinguishing 👨‍🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/G8PCQ13FvU — Amber Zoe (@imamberzoe) July 10, 2018

Mars is currently finishing up the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. He will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3 before kicking off the U.S. portion of his tour in September, where he will be joined by rapper Cardi B, with whom he shares the “Finesse” remix.

The remix, as well as its video that’s just as much fun, throws back to the days of In Living Color and ’90s hip-hop. In the video, Mars and Cardi B don brightly colored outfits and get their dance on with some fly girls, who were a staple of the original In Living Color.

Mars gushed over Cardi B on Instagram shortly after the remix was released in January.

“I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse,” he wrote. “She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hope she’d be. Never change cardi! Don’t let this crazy music business change who you are. You possess something that can’t be taught. You’re a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video.”