Bruce Springsteen Falls Ill Again, Multiple Concerts Postponed
Doctors have advised Bruce Springsteen to rest for 10 days.
Bruce Springsteen had fans worried when peptic ulcer disease treatment forced him to cancel concerts back in September. Now, fans have new concerns as "The Boss" has paused his tour with the E Street Band once again for new medical issues.
The rock music icon first raised alarms with a single concert cancellation on Friday. Springsteen was dealing with "vocal issues" and received medical advice to postpone his concert at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, France. As of press time, a yet-to-be-announced new date has been promised and previously purchased tickets will be honored.
However, Springsteen's team soon announced more cancellations on Saturday: "Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days."
His reps also assured fans that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is "recuperating comfortably."
This ten-day respite means that his concerts at Airport Letnany in Prague, Czech Republic (May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy (June 1 and 3) are postponed. Make-up dates have yet to surface.
The "Born in the USA" and "Dancing in the Dark" singer-songwriter, who also recently lost his mother, will return to touring with his June 12 show in Madrid, Spain.
Trending Now:
-
1'Today' Show Favorite Dies From Pancreatic Cancer: Dr. Ric Porter Dead at 69
-
2Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Update Claims 'Divorce Filing Is Imminent'
-
3'Scooby-Doo' and 'The Nanny' Actor Darryl Hickman Dead at 92
-
4'Game of Thrones' Actor Dies of Bile Duct Cancer: Ian Gelder Was 74
-
5Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Rumored to Be Expecting Twins, But Here's the Truth