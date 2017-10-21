Britney Spears Throws It Back to ‘Baby One More Time’ in New Video

👯🍎👯 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Britney Spears took fans back in time on Flashback Friday with an Instagram video showing the 35-year-old pulling off a school girl outfit. It was like 1998 all over again!

In the video, Spears modeled a group of different outfits for her fans. The fourth outfit is a school girl outfit, similar to the one she wore in the famous music video for “…Baby One More Time” in 1998.

The only difference this time around was her hairdo. Spears decided against wearing pigtails like she had in 1998.

“…Baby One More Time” was Spears’ debut single and remains one of her best-known songs. Written by Max Martin, it appeared on her self-titled debut album and has appeared on her greatest hits albums. She still performs the song during her Britney: Piece of Me shows in Las Vegas.

Spears frequently shows off her rock-hard abs and work-out regimen on Instagram. In September, she joked that she was getting prepared for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028… already getting in the spirit,” she joked.

She’s also posted videos of herself doing handstands and weightlifting.