Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."

Many fans assert that Britney is being held in the conservatorship against her will and has been trying to call for help through her social media posts. According to confidential court documents obtained by the New York Times, the "Toxic" singer has been secretly making moves to get out of her conservatorship. She says in the documents that the situation affected all parts of her life, restricting everything from her dating life down to the "color of kitchen cabinets."

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report, per the NYT. The investigator went on to allege that Britney wanted to end her conservatorship quickly. "She is 'sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll."

This isn't the first time the singer's boyfriend has given his two cents on her unfortunate situation. In February, Sam (who's originally from Tehran, Iran) called out Spears' father Jamie, who's been in control of her conservatorship from the beginning. Sam didn't hold back his feelings on behalf of Britney, who's been trying to get her father removed from the agreement. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," Sam wrote. "In my opinion Jamie is a total d––. I won't be going into detail because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."