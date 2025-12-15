Bret Michaels Holding up Next Big Poison Tour, Bandmate Alleges

Bret Michaels isn’t giving his bandmates “Something to Believe In.”

Classic rock band Poison hasn’t toured since 2022, and a new interview with the band’s drummer Rikki Rockett suggests the band’s iconic lead singer is holding up the show.

While appearing on the web series Talkin’ Bout Rock, Rockett shared that he still talks to his bandmates C.C. DeVille and Bobby Dall, but does not speak with the band’s frontman Bret Michaels. He mentioned that the band had an offer from Live Nation to go on a 2026 tour, but Michaels is unwilling to participate.

“I’ll set the record straight as far as Poison touring: at this point in time, there is nothing on the books for a 2026 40th-anniversary tour,” he said. “I said it months ago when we got presented a contract from Live Nation to go on tour [next year]. C.C., Bobby and I agreed. We thought it was great. We thought the money was great. We thought the lay of the land looked great. And then Bret looked at it and has not agreed to anything. So literally that is where we’re at.”

In 2022, the band toured with fellow classic rock acts Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett.

Next year will be the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album Look What The Cat Dragged In. Presumably, a tour in 2026 would be a celebration of the band’s beginnings.

“I think it would be a shame not to do it, because this is our 40th anniversary — all original members. We’re not getting any younger. We can tear it up. We’ve still got it. Let’s do it,” Rockett said. “To be honest with you, it’s in Bret’s lap right now… I’m not trying to bash Bret. I’m not trying to start any fights.”

He then mentioned that the way Poison tours is very different from how Michaels tours as a solo artist, but that he, DeVille and Dall are “good to go.” All they need is an OK from Michaels.

“As far as I know, we’re good to go. There just hasn’t been anything solid. I haven’t signed anything or anything like that. But it’s more than a year away, or about a year away, so we have time. But hey, with the economy, who knows,” he said, laughing. “I just wanna get out there while we can.”