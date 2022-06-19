Bonnaroo Attendees Voice Concerns After Major Change to Festival Grounds

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival featured some major changes to the venue, and attendees were concerned to say the least. The festival is in its 19th year at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, but the layout of the festival grounds have been altered. The area for camping has been significantly shrunken, and one of the main entrances has been closed.

Bonnaroo organizers posted a map of the festival grounds which shows the new, reduced layout of the camping area, while the legend shows several of the areas that were used for camping in previous years. It's unclear why these cuts were made, but a report by The Tennessean speculates that it may be a result of lower ticket sales. However, those reduced sales didn't help the line move more smoothly at this year's single entrance to the festival. Fans complained that they waited for over an hour in this line in direct sunlight with no access to water or medical treatment.

This is Bonnaroo's first festival after a two-year hiatus – it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then again in 2021 due to Hurricane Ida. Still, festival fans have long memories and they are perplexed by the changes made this year. Many took to Twitter, Instagram and Reddit to air their grievances with the new setup.

Bonnaroo wraps up its 2022 festival on Sunday night, so many of these complaints will not be addressed until next year. Here's a look at how the backlash and the conversation played out.