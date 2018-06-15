Blink-182 Postpones Concerts Due to Drummer Travis Barker’s Medical Emergency

Blink-182 has postponed several of its Las Vegas residency dates after drummer Travis Barker was not medically cleared to perform.

The band shared that Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and is not cleared to take the stage by his medical team.

The group was scheduled to take the stage at The Pearl at The Palms this weekend for part of their 16-night Kings of The Weekend residency, with new dates to be posted on the group’s website.

The band announced the news in a statement on social media, writing that “the situation is currently being closely monitored.”

“Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker said in a statement. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Blink-182’s residency marks the first for a pop-punk band in Vegas, continuing the trend of major acts taking up residencies in the city. The range of acts staking their claim on Sin City is diverse, with stars like Celine Dion and Shania Twain pioneering the trend, which was soon followed by Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Other acts, including Gwen Stefani and Florida Georgia Line, have announced upcoming residencies, further expanding the city’s musical offerings.

In a recent interview with Las Vegas Weekly, Blink-182’s bassist and co-vocalist, Mark Hoppus, called the group’s residency “pretty cool and different.”

“It’s really awesome to be coming back to the same place over and over again and trying to change the set each time to do something a little bit different,” he said. “It’s an interesting puzzle as a band because we have pyrotechnics, we have cryo, we have certain lighting cues, so there are anchor songs in the set that we can’t change.”

As far as making it through the energetic show, Hoppus shared that he doesn’t need an energy drink to prepare thanks to the positive attitude of the crowds in attendance.

“Honestly pretty much all I drink is sparkling water,” he revealed. “It’s hard not to be in a good mood when you come out and people are having fun and smiling. It was funny, though, we played Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend and Saturday the crowd was insane, people were going nuts. Sunday, you could tell people had been out drinking, sitting out by the pool. Our energy was the same, but the crowd seemed like, ‘you’ve been out in the sun all day haven’t you?’”

Photo Credit: Ant Palmer / Shutterstock.com