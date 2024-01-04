BLACKPINK Members Reveal Major Big Business Move

Blackpink will not renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment for their solo activities after recently continuing their contracts with the label for their group activities.

In an official announcement on Dec. 29 from YGE, it was announced that the four members would not be signing exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment for their solo activities outside of Blackpink.

[TRANS] YG Entertainment releases statement that BLACKPINK only signed for GROUP activities and not individual contract under YG. pic.twitter.com/iBYJmTqX7e — Kpop Chart (@Kchartsmasters) December 29, 2023

The full statement from YG Entertainment reads, per Soompi: "Hello, this is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members'] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK's activities, and we will cheer on the members' individual activities with warm hearts. Thank you."

Each Blackpink member is demonstrating their own approach to solo activities amid the K-pop group's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Several days before the announcement, Jennie confirmed the establishment of her own agency, ODD Atelier (OA), while Jisoo has been tipped to venture into the entertainment business with a company run by her brother. Family members are supporting both Jennie and Jisoo's solo careers.

On the 24th of last month, Jennie posted on her social media, "From 2024, I intend to start my solo activities under a company called OA. I request much love for my new challenge and for BLACKPINK." Jennie's new agency, Odd Atelier, was founded in collaboration with her mother, providing a solid family basis as she leaves YG.

In a recent interview with KBS 2TV's The Seasons – Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, Jennie shared her thoughts on establishing her agency. She said, "I have been with my company for seven years, and while we will continue our group activities together, I wanted to freely and comfortably pursue my solo activities, which led me to cautiously establish my own company."

As Jisoo's brother's company advertised a job opening under the name 'Blissoo,' it was reported that Jisoo had moved on to solo activities with the support of her family. Jisoo's photo was featured in the advertisement, which described the company as "a startup poised for rapid global growth in the K-pop industry, a meeting of artists and startups like no other. We are rapidly expanding our entertainment business domestically and internationally to garner more love from K-pop fans along with the artist's growth."

In addition to Jennie and Jisoo's plans for their solo careers, the barrage of speculation over Rosé and Lisa's future plans, which have been the subject of much discussion for quite some time, has now begun.

In Blackpink's new phase, YG has committed to fully supporting the group's activities while allowing each member to develop her own creative path. Their fans are looking forward to how they continue to contribute to the musical landscape on a global scale, individually and together with YG.