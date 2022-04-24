BLACKPINK Just Set an Impressive Record

✖

Blackpink's music video for "Boombayah" crossed the 1.4 billion views mark on YouTube at 5.45 am KST (2.15 am IST) on April 23. In doing so, Blackpink has made history as "Boombayah" is the first K-pop music video debut to earn this achievement. The video premiered on August 8, 2016. It reached 1.4 billion views in just five years, eight months, and 14 days.

With this latest accomplishment, Blackpink is the only female K-pop artist to have reached this milestone with three different music videos. Previously, the girl group accomplished this feat with their music videos for "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Kill This Love." "Boombayah" crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube in November 2021, two years after the video's debut.

This was the first debut music video by a K-pop artist to reach this milestone on the platform. The music video is also the first K-pop debut music video to get over 1 billion views and 1.1 billion views. As part of the girl group's digital debut single album Square One, the song was released alongside Blackpink's "Whistle." Within a week of its release, "Boombayah" topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

A few weeks ago, all of Blackpink's songs on their first regular album, The Album, broke billions of streams on Spotify. The group's agency, YG Entertainment, announced on April 18 that Blackpink's The Album single "You Never Know" received over 100 million streams on Spotify. All eight songs on the album are now on the world's largest music platform's billion streaming music list. In addition to "You Never Know," Spotify streams for "How You Like That" (600 million), "Pretty Savage" (400 million), "Lovesick Girls" (400 million), "Bet You Wanna," "Crazy Over You" and "Love To Hate Me" have all exceeded 100 million.

Including songs from their 1st full-length album, The Album, Blackpink has released 22 billion streams on Spotify, setting new records for one of the world's top girl groups. In addition to becoming the first K-pop girl group to sell over one million albums, Blackpink's first full-length album ranked second on the US Billboard 200 and UK Official Chart. This is the highest position for a K-pop girl group.