Beyonce’s Hair Gets Caught in Bike During Cycling Class

Beyoncé had an I Feel Pretty moment at a SoulCycle class in Los Angeles earlier this year while prepping for her Coachella performances when the Lemonade songstress was “shaken up” after one of her long braids got caught in her stationary bike during one of the spin classes.

The 36-year-old mom of three was reportedly training at SoulCycle in February, following the births of Sir and Rumi Carter last summer.

“Beyoncé worked out at the public SoulCycle classes all the time last year,” a source told The Sun of the incident. “But a few months ago she had really long braids and hadn’t tied them back properly. She was getting really into it when one got caught in the wheel. She had to stop straight away and the panicked staff had to yank her hair out of the machine. It was a real scare.”

The insider said that the superstar escaped any injury and that no real damage was done to her hair, as the braids were extensions, adding that she hasn’t been back to a class since the incident.

“Beyoncé was fine afterwards as the braids were only extensions but it shook her up. She always used to come in to the class after the first song, sit on a bike at the back and leave during the last tune to avoid being noticed by anyone. But she hasn’t been back,” the source said.

Beyoncé’s Coachella performances received rave reviews from festival goers who will also likely see her as she and husband Jay-Z, 48, hit the road this summer for their On The Run II tour. The power couple gave fans a taste of what the tour would look like when Jay-Z performed with her during Coachella. At other points of the show, she was also joined by sister Solange, 31, and even her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The three performed their classics “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.” Prior to Coachella, the group was last seen on stage together in 2013 when they performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Coachella was Beyoncé’s first public performance since giving birth in June. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, 10 months. She was initially scheduled to headline Coachella last year but postponed her performance to 2018 due to her pregnancy.

Aside from her performances, however, Beyoncé has been in the headlines for a more strange reason, as she was reportedly bitten on the face by an actress on drugs during a party at the end of March. The story first came out when Tiffany Haddish alluded to it in an interview with GQ.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” the comedian said. “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’”

“‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’” Haddish recalled Beyoncé saying in response. “‘That b— is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b— is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Some outlets have attributed the bite to actress Sanaa Lathan, though she continues to deny it and the reports remain unconfirmed.