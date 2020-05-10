Betty Wright's Passing Sparks Betty White Death Worries

Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died on Sunday at age 66. Wright was a legend among her peers, and won a Grammy for her 1975 hit single "Where Is The Love?" However, due to some people on social media reading too quickly, news of Wright's death got Betty White's name to trend on Twitter. White is still alive at age 98.

Wright died following a battle with caner at her Miami home, Billboard confirmed. Chaka Khan tweeted on May 2 that Wright was "now in need of all your" prayers. "In Jesus' Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka," she wrote at the time. Wright's family also confirmed her death to Essence.

Wright shot to fame as a teenager in the late 1960s and released her first hit single, "Girls Can't Do What The Guys Do," in 1968. In 1972, she released her signature song, "Clean Up Woman," when she was only 17. She continued releasing several hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including "Tonight Is The Night," "Dance With Me," "No Pain, No Gain," "Shoorah! Shoorah!" and "Lovin' Is Really My Game." In 1990, she had a hit with "How 'Bout Us," a duet with Grayson Hugh.