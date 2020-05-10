Betty Wright's Passing Sparks Betty White Death Worries
Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died on Sunday at age 66. Wright was a legend among her peers, and won a Grammy for her 1975 hit single "Where Is The Love?" However, due to some people on social media reading too quickly, news of Wright's death got Betty White's name to trend on Twitter. White is still alive at age 98.
Wright died following a battle with caner at her Miami home, Billboard confirmed. Chaka Khan tweeted on May 2 that Wright was "now in need of all your" prayers. "In Jesus' Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka," she wrote at the time. Wright's family also confirmed her death to Essence.
Wright shot to fame as a teenager in the late 1960s and released her first hit single, "Girls Can't Do What The Guys Do," in 1968. In 1972, she released her signature song, "Clean Up Woman," when she was only 17. She continued releasing several hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including "Tonight Is The Night," "Dance With Me," "No Pain, No Gain," "Shoorah! Shoorah!" and "Lovin' Is Really My Game." In 1990, she had a hit with "How 'Bout Us," a duet with Grayson Hugh.
I think it’s nice that people seem relieved that Betty White didn’t pass away. But during your relief, also try to show some compassion that Betty Wright actually did pass away. Her life meant something as well. #RIPBettyWright pic.twitter.com/o1hN4q1KVU— IG: TheOneAndOnlyShelleyWade (@shelleywade) May 10, 2020
In later years, Wright's music made surprising appearances when several artists sampled her hits, notes Rolling Stone. Chance The Rapper, Mary J. Blige and SWV all sampled "Clean Up Woman." Beyoncé's 2006 track "Upgrade U" sampled "Girls Can't Do What The Guys Do." She also collaborated with Lil Wayne, even earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year due to her work on The Carter III song "Playing With Fire." In 2016, she worked with Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean and DJ Khaled on the song "Holy Key."
It’s weird that people are tweeting their relief that it’s “only” Betty Wright and not Betty White who died. pic.twitter.com/xFBvrki7AJ— Moraalli👩🏾🎓 (@ALittleMorgs) May 10, 2020
After news of Wright's death spread, White's name began trending on Twitter. This was a disappointment to Wright's many fans, who were shocked to see many people express that at least White had not died. In late March, sources close to White said she is in "good health" and staying at home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.
One is Betty Wright the other is Betty White...
Both are amazing women... stop being upset because they are both trending on Twitter.... Twitter is stupid.
Condolences to the family & friends of Betty Wright. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sZeQCl3NUR— Your White Knight (@Y0urWhiteKnight) May 10, 2020
No Betty Wright disrespect will be tolerated bc you thought it was Betty White. Who raised some of y’all? pic.twitter.com/4hLty5PNfV— Jodie Landon’s Headache (@LoveLiveGive_JW) May 10, 2020
I saw Betty White trending and thought the worst.
Then I saw it’s #BettyWright who passed away—and felt ashamed that I didn’t know her music.
What an amazing voice and soul she possessed. I’ll spend the rest of the day enjoying her gifts.#RIPBettyWrighthttps://t.co/5cydC9vK2z— JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) May 10, 2020
Twitterverse please stop confusing Betty White and Betty Wright. Betty Wright is a soul music icon who passed away. I’m sure post-quarantine Tonight is the Night will be the #1 song for all us single women who quarantined alone. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Pkqgg1M8f9— FinzATC (@finzATC) May 10, 2020