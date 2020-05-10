Betty Wright, Soul and R&B Legend, Dead at 66

✖

The music industry is saying goodbye to another legend this weekend. On Sunday, Essence reported that soul singer Betty Wright has passed away. She was 66. The news was confirmed to the publication by the singer's family. Wright is famous for classics such as "Tonight is the Night" and "No Pain (No Gain)." Essence also noted that her 1972 track "Clean Up Woman" is forever noted in hip hop soul history as it was sampled in Mary J. Blige's "Real Love," which was released in 1992.

According to TMZ, Wright's cause of death has not been revealed. Prior to her passing, on May 2, her friend, Chaka Khan, wrote a message on Twitter in which she noted that Wright was not doing alright. She wrote, "Calling all my #PrayWarriors. My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prayers." Khan has not yet commented on the news of Wright's death.

TMZ also noted that Wright was recently honored on TV One's Unsung, a documentary program that looks back on various R&B and soul artists of the last several decades. Wright wasn't just a successful singer, she also made a bold move in the 1980s that cemented her status as a legendary figure in the music industry. As TMZ noted, the "Clean Up Woman" singer launched her own independent label in the 1980s, the first time that a solo female artist had done so. Under her own label, she recorded "No Pain (No Gain)" and "Mother Wit," which went gold. When "Mother Wit" went gold, it became the first time that an African-American female singer had gone gold under her own record label.

On Sunday morning, Wright's niece confirmed the news of her aunt's passing, as noted by PEOPLE. On Twitter, she wrote, “I just lost my aunt this morning.... and now my mood has changed.... sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright. Fly high angel.” In a subsequent, Wright's niece wrote about the kindness that the singer had shown her. She also lamented the fact that she was unable to pay her one last visit before her death. She continued to write, “My auntie was a legend.... she helped me get my first paychecks singing background..... and I didn’t make it to see you this past week and that’s going to haunt me .... R.I.P. Betty Wright."