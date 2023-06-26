BET Awards 2023: Patti LaBelle Forgets Lyrics to Tina Turner Song During Tribute
The BET Awards 2023 is underway and every year, los organize a special tribute to a major star who unfortunately passed away. Past honorees include Nipsey Hussle, Whitney Houston, and Prince. This year's selection was Rock N' Roll icon, Tina Turner. Turner died after several illnesses she battled over the past decade, including a stroke and kidney failure. She was 83 years old. Taking the stage in a shimmery, black fringe dress, the legendary singer performed a Turner classic "Simply The Best." "Give it up for Tina Turner," LaBelle said at the start of the performance. Despite her legendary status, LaBelle fumbled. There was a technical issue technical with the teleprompter skipping some of the song's lyrics. "I'm trying y'all," she LaBelle said to the audience. She pushed through the performance and still received a standing ovation. And it wasn't BET's first tribute to Turner.
On May 25, the network, in conjunction with Entertainment Tonight, aired a special: BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy. The one-hour special included over 40 years of archival footage from ET's vault and highlights from more than 30 interviews with the 12-time GRAMMY winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee at various stages of her life as she reflects on her career. It also recounts definitive moments in Turner's life, including reviving her personal life and career after fleeing an abusive marriage with Ike Turner, her dream of becoming an actor, and finding true love.
While LaBelle remains untouchable in many people's eyes, her tribute raised some eyebrows. Some social media users had a lot to say about the tribute performance.
Not OK
Everyone watching Patti LaBelle disrespect Tina Turner by not knowing her lyrics…. #BETAwards #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/HS0OHMqYvt— Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 26, 2023
Whether or not LaBelle had an adequate rehearsal or relied solely on the prompter is unknown. But some viewers say she should have been better prepared.prevnext
What's going on?
Tina Turner watching Patti LaBelle during this tribute from heaven #BETAwards #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/gIH7YAZ5gJ— Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 26, 2023
Others thought Turner may have laughed off the moment. At least LaBelle improvised and finished the performance strong.prevnext
Not that deep
Twitter is going to light up Patti LaBelle for that tribute to Tina Turner when they should bow down and shut their mouths.
That woman is 79 years old and paved the way for just about every other singer in that room.
Clearly she couldn’t see the words to the song, didn’t know…— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 26, 2023
Let's not forget that LaBelle is 79 years young. Her forgetting a lyric or two shouldn't be a trending topic, especially as she consistently perfoms.prevnext
Should have been a better edit
BET been Ghetto all night but when Patti Labelle gets up and says she didn’t know the words and she singing the Tina Turner tribute….y’all wrong as hell…#BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/LE2l926Nkh— SkoolBoi (@Skool_boi) June 26, 2023
The award show was taped live. but out of respect for both Turner and LaBelle, one Twitter user felt the performance should have been edited better or cut short.prevnext
Tina wouldn't be pleased
Tina Turner in heaven right now after miss Patti LaBelle didn’t know her lyrics #BETAwards #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/0Aup02yAvN— Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 26, 2023
Turner lived in Switzerland since the 90s up until her 2023 death. She didn't spend much time in the States, not had many close celebrity friends in her later years, but her and LaBelle were fond of one another. One social media user joked Turner wanted to fight LaBelle from heaven for forgetting the lyrics.prevnext
Second time around
Patti LaBelle trying to get through this Tina Turner tribute #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/SswCRrEADt— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) June 26, 2023
It's not the first time LaBelle forgot lyrics during a performance. A viral video of her forgetting the lyrics to the holiday classic tune "This Christmas" circles back across social media channels annually.prev