BET Awards 2023: Patti LaBelle Forgets Lyrics to Tina Turner Song During Tribute

The BET Awards 2023 is underway and every year, los organize a special tribute to a major star who unfortunately passed away. Past honorees include Nipsey Hussle, Whitney Houston, and Prince. This year's selection was Rock N' Roll icon, Tina Turner. Turner died after several illnesses she battled over the past decade, including a stroke and kidney failure. She was 83 years old. Taking the stage in a shimmery, black fringe dress, the legendary singer performed a Turner classic "Simply The Best." "Give it up for Tina Turner," LaBelle said at the start of the performance. Despite her legendary status, LaBelle fumbled. There was a technical issue technical with the teleprompter skipping some of the song's lyrics. "I'm trying y'all," she LaBelle said to the audience. She pushed through the performance and still received a standing ovation. And it wasn't BET's first tribute to Turner.

On May 25, the network, in conjunction with Entertainment Tonight, aired a special: BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy. The one-hour special included over 40 years of archival footage from ET's vault and highlights from more than 30 interviews with the 12-time GRAMMY winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee at various stages of her life as she reflects on her career. It also recounts definitive moments in Turner's life, including reviving her personal life and career after fleeing an abusive marriage with Ike Turner, her dream of becoming an actor, and finding true love.

While LaBelle remains untouchable in many people's eyes, her tribute raised some eyebrows. Some social media users had a lot to say about the tribute performance.