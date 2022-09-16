Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup

Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."

Shared to their official Instagram account, the statement read, "Dear friends – this was not an easy decision, however, the duo known as Static and Ben El has decided to part ways." Reflecting on the past several years, Russo and Tavori said "this project has changed our lives in so many ways," adding that while they have decided to part ways, they will "continue to love and support each other on our separate journeys." The statement continued, "We also wanted to thank you for being so supportive and for helping us live our dreams. Of course – the shows already scheduled will still take place. We love you very much, see you in our new incarnation."

In a post of his own, translated via ynetnews.com, Russo explained, "We both decided it was time for each of us to go our own way," adding, "from two kids with a dream to the musical group of the decade, millions of views, thousands of performances in Israel and abroad and truly satisfying work and a dream that has come true, all thanks to you. So first of all, a huge thank you from us to you." Russo added, "This decision was not easy but it is not new either, we still love each other very much and of course we will support each other in everything," sharing that he and Tavori "feel that this project has run its course musically and we each want to explore ourselves individually and bring you new music that breaks boundaries, just like we did seven years ago."

Russo and Tavori first met as childhood friends before going on to form the musical group Static and Ben El in 2015, working with producer Yarden Peleg, aka Jordi, per Variety. After finding success in Israel with hits like "Barbie," "Silsulim," and "Zahav," the pair signed a multi-year deal with Capitol Records in early 2018 to produce seven international albums in English, according to The Times of Israel. They went on to release a string of English songs, including the English-language version of "Tudo Bom," a duet with Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate Pitbull on the 2020 single "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)," and "Shake Ya Boom Boom" with the Black Eyed Peas." In March of this year, they collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Lil Baby on "Ziki Ziki."

However, in recent months, Static and Ben El have been shrouded in controversy after recordings surfaced this year of Tavori threatening his ex-wife, Ortal Amar, and their son, Tav-Prince. A source told Ynet that Tavori's actions have "cost the duo millions" and that the "massive backlash following Ben El's conduct left them with no other choice."