Band Parts Ways With Drummer: ‘Evolution Is in Motion’

One band is parting ways with its drummer.

English rock band Crawlers announced on Instagram that member Harry Breen, has left.

“After a period of self reflection, and a discussion with our drummer, Harry Breen, we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” the band said in a statement. “CRAWLERS continues, louder and more alive than ever before. We can’t wait to continue to tell our story, and to forge that beside you on our upcoming headline shows and when we join Pierce The Veil in arenas across Europe this autumn. Evolution is in motion, the future is big, there’s a new world building around us and it’s ours to share. All we have is us. yours always, holly, liv & amy.”

The band, still consisting of lead vocalist Holly Minto, guitarist Amy Woodall, and bassist Liv May, have not said anything further about the decision. However, Breen’s departure came just days before their tour. They kicked off a headline tour in the UK on Monday and will be opening for Pierce the Veil on their ICANTHEARYOU Tour in the UK and EU starting on Saturday. The tour will run through Oct. 4.

Crawlers formed in 2018 with Minto Woodall and May while studying at a performing arts college. Breen joined them soon after. They gained widespread attention on social media when their single “Come Over (Again)” went viral in 2021. The band signed with British record label Polydor Records, which is part of Universal Music Group, in 2022. Crawlers released their EP Loud Without Noise that same year, and it debuted at No. 22 on the UK Albums Chart. Their debut album, The Mess We Seem to Make, released in February 2022 and peaked at No. 7 on the UK Albums Chart.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 18: (L-R) Amy Woodall, Holly Minto, Harry Breen and Liv May of Crawlers perform at O2 Academy Brixton on June 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)

Crawlers seems to be doing fine without a permanent drummer while on tour, but it’s possible they will seek out a new drummer once they’re done touring so they have more time to focus on finding the right one. Breen, meanwhile, has yet to say anything on social media about the decision, so it’s unknown what he’s currently working on, if anything.

Meanwhile, Crawlers are focusing on their tour and keeping the fans happy. And from the looks of their comments on other posts, they don’t seem to mind Breen’s departure, at least not when it comes to upcoming concert dates and their excitement.