Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Crashes Major Social Media App

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show caused a major social media platform to crash.

According to Down Detector, X (formerly Twitter) users reported issues with the platform’s mobile app around the exact time Bad Bunny was performing. The website also experienced some glitches during the halftime show.

Following the performance, X seemed to return to normal, and users were finally able to share their thoughts on Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga’s special appearance.

“Bad Bunny was the right choice,” one X user wrote. “Great performance & great message.”

Another X user noted, “Holy s—, this INSANELY good! Bad Bunny was a brilliant choice for Halftime, and Lady Gaga is on my screen now, w–.”

While most halftime show reviews were positive, others were critical of the performance.

“Sorry, didn’t get it,” an unimpressed X user wrote. “It looked like they were making a music video when it should have been a ‘stage show’ mini-concert-like for the entire stadium.

A fellow critic didn’t hold back about his thoughts, writing, “It was pure s—. Garbage. This Bad Bunny is not talented at all.”