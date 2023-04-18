Bad Bunny Takes Jab at Harry Styles During Coachella

Bad Bunny has something to say about Harry Styles. The "Vete" singer threw some shade at Styles during his Coachella set, per Buzzfeed. Interestingly enough, this comes on the heels of reports that Bad Bunny is dating Kendall Jenner, Styles' ex-girlfriend.

The shade-throwing took place on Friday when Bad Bunny was performing his song "El Apagón," from his recently released album Un Verano Sin Ti. In the midst of performing the song at Coachella, Bad Bunny took aim at Styles after losing the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to him. His team pulled up an old tweet that compared his music with Styles'. The tweet, which references Bad Bunny's real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, read, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen:



“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Fans on social media are going wild over the drama between the two popular singers. Many took Bad Bunny to task for using his Coachella set to poke fun at Styles. One individual referenced how Bad Bunny made history as the first Latino to headline the music festival, writing, "Imagine getting an opportunity to make history as an artist and then choosing to use that moment to throw shade at another artist who literally just minds his business... Disappointing." Another commented on the Album of the Year drama that played into this shade, as they tweeted, "this was petty but ms. bunny definitely deserved AOTY it reached more people than Harry's House."

Aside from the Grammy aspect of the equation, it's anyone's guess as to why Bad Bunny decided that his Coachella headlining set was the time to shade Styles. In any case, this drama does come as Bad Bunny is reportedly dating Jenner, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with the former One Direction singer for years. The Kardashians star was even on hand to watch her rumored new beau's Coachella performance.

Jenner and the "Dakiti" rapper were initially linked in February. At the time, it was rumored that witnesses saw them making out in a club. The duo then appeared to go on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber shortly thereafter. They seemingly confirmed their romance in March when they were spotted on another outing, this time with Jenner's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and family friend Taco Bennett. Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen embracing at the end of the night, with the model wrapping her arms around the singer's neck.