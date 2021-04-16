Bad Bunny Fans Are Hopping Mad After Concert Ticket Presale Turns Into a 'Bad Experience'
Bad Bunny fans are hopping mad after a new concert ticket presale went awry and turned into a "bad experience." On Thursday, Presale tickets for Bad Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo 2022, aka the Last World Tour 2022, launched on Ticketmaster. However, the ticket-buying event did not go as smoothly as most would have liked, as USA Today reports that many fans experienced long wait times and website crashes while trying to purchase tickets.
One fan tweeted that they "literally don’t even want to go see Bad Bunny anymore" because of how offputting their "[Ticketmaster] experience was." Someone else added, "Was it just me who cried when Ticketmaster crashed, and I couldn’t get a Bad Bunny ticket." Hope is not lost, however, as more tickets will be going on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday at noon. Still, that is little consolation to those who had a hard time snagging tickets on Thursday. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media about it.
It’s okay guys, maybe they’ll be more tickets for bad bunny tomorrow on the actual release date...and maybe Ticketmaster won’t crash... pic.twitter.com/0Zfl3fiaUv— veronica☥ (@_veroniggaa) April 15, 2021
"Wasted 2 hours of my life for the site to crash for the Bad Bunny tickets," one angry fan tweeted.
Me: *literally about to purchase bad bunny tickets after waiting an hour*— vic (@3500vic) April 15, 2021
Ticketmaster: *crashes*
Me: pic.twitter.com/rwevnpTHJ4
"If you still on Ticketmaster waiting to buy Bad Bunny tickets, you ain't getting no good tickets no more," someone else joked.
Us on Ticketmaster right now trying to buy those bad bunny tickets 💀 pic.twitter.com/YpoVl4dzER— 𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚕𝚒 🤍 (@areellii_) April 15, 2021
"Waited two [hours] and 30 [minutes] for the two Bad Bunny Dallas tickets just for [Ticketmaster] to crash," a Twitter user shared.
They want more Bad Bunny floor tickets, Ticketmaster !!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/XWn6k07tm6— Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) April 15, 2021
"These are the times where I wish I had a sugar daddy," another user quipped. "Like, I need Bad Bunny tickets."
me trying to keep calm rn cause Ticketmaster crashed trying to get bad bunny tickets pic.twitter.com/i9Zb1i4oth— gabriela (@gabbytronco) April 15, 2021
"Ticketmaster really had to crash when I was up next for my Bad Bunny tickets," an upset ticket buyer revealed.
Me: "I'm so excited to get these Bad Bunny tickets!"
Ticketmaster: pic.twitter.com/2CkVeSD9xz— Walt Umanzor (@djFunFacts) April 15, 2021
"There's already a crash on Ticketmaster to get the presale tickets for Bad Bunny ommmgg," a fan exclaimed.
me going on Ticketmaster hella excited to purchase bad bunny tickets:
*2000 people ahead of you*
also me: pic.twitter.com/7fj12vf4uC— Conejo Bonito 🤍 (@elconejobonito) April 15, 2021
"The way Ticketmaster will probably crash omg LMFAO IM TRYING TO GET THESE BAD BUNNY TICKETS!!!!" a final fan tweeted.