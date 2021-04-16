Bad Bunny Fans Are Hopping Mad After Concert Ticket Presale Turns Into a 'Bad Experience'

By Stephen Andrew

Bad Bunny fans are hopping mad after a new concert ticket presale went awry and turned into a "bad experience." On Thursday, Presale tickets for Bad Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo 2022, aka the Last World Tour 2022, launched on Ticketmaster. However, the ticket-buying event did not go as smoothly as most would have liked, as USA Today reports that many fans experienced long wait times and website crashes while trying to purchase tickets.

One fan tweeted that they "literally don’t even want to go see Bad Bunny anymore" because of how offputting their "[Ticketmaster] experience was." Someone else added, "Was it just me who cried when Ticketmaster crashed, and I couldn’t get a Bad Bunny ticket." Hope is not lost, however, as more tickets will be going on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday at noon. Still, that is little consolation to those who had a hard time snagging tickets on Thursday. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media about it.

"Wasted 2 hours of my life for the site to crash for the Bad Bunny tickets," one angry fan tweeted.

"If you still on Ticketmaster waiting to buy Bad Bunny tickets, you ain’t getting no good tickets no more," someone else joked.

"Waited two [hours] and 30 [minutes] for the two Bad Bunny Dallas tickets just for [Ticketmaster] to crash," a Twitter user shared.

"These are the times where I wish I had a sugar daddy," another user quipped. "Like, I need Bad Bunny tickets."

"Ticketmaster really had to crash when I was up next for my Bad Bunny tickets," an upset ticket buyer revealed.

"There’s already a crash on Ticketmaster to get the presale tickets for Bad Bunny ommmgg," a fan exclaimed.

"The way Ticketmaster will probably crash omg LMFAO IM TRYING TO GET THESE BAD BUNNY TICKETS!!!!" a final fan tweeted.

